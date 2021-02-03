Local business owner drops clues for prize package

Chaille Shaw, the owner of Wild Ginger’s Homestead, said she hopes that the Winter Treasure Hunt her business has organized gives people an enjoyable activity this month.

“It’s something fun, something safe we can all do while we’re quarantining and social distancing,” she said.

The event kicked off Monday and participants will follow a series of clues, posted daily on Wild Ginger’s Facebook page, to search for a claim ticket.

“It’s stashed somewhere in the county,” Shaw said. “Someone’s going to find this.”

The holder of that claim ticket will then turn it in at The Ironton Tribune for a prize package, containing items donated from businesses throughout the county.

Shaw said, like many, she has struggled with her business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was going to start selling herbs at small festivals, and there wasn’t a one,” she said. “Other businesses are having it hard.”

She said she hopes that participating in the event will give these businesses a chance to promote what they have to offer.

“It’s a way to reach out and help our community,” she said.

Some of the businesses contributing, including Wild Ginger’s Homestead, are Hillbilly Paradise, The Ironton Tribune, Ohio Valley Wholesale, Quilts and Things, The Vault Market, Bargain Barn, as well as several individuals.

The first clue went online on Monday and Shaw said they will continue until the claim ticket is found.

“Every day, we will be posting a clue on our Facebook page,” And it will be there until the next one appears.”

She said participants do not have to share or follow the page to participate.

“Each day, the clue will disappear,” she said. “One clue leads to another. And, even if don’t make sense right now, they will all come together.”

Shaw launched her business, located in Waterloo, seven years ago.

“It’s a beginning forest and very small herb farm,” she said. “ We practice permaculture, meaning we take the existing landscape and natural resources and maximize them for efficiency and sustainability while cutting costs and work.”

Shaw has organized two previous events during the past year, providing families an activity during the pandemic. These took the form of drivable community scavenger hunts.

She said, for the latest, the ticket is located somewhere in Lawrence County and she expects it will be found in seven to 10 days.

“It’s just something fun to do,” she said. “And there’s not enough fun right now.”