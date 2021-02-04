Hassel, PND top Lady Vikings

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — The game belonged to the Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans but the night belonged to Ava Hassel.

The 5-foot-5 Hassel set the Notre Dame all-time scoring record as the Lady Titans beat the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings 54-24 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Wednesday.

Just two points from tying the record, Hassel hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter to set a new mark at 1290. The DePauw University signee finished with 22 points to give her 1,309 for her career.

The game was tied 9-9 after the first quarter as Hassel had 5 points but Morgan Lyons hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Vikings.

Hassel scored 8 points and Isabell Cassidy hit a trey and scored 7 points as the Lady Titans (16-1, 10-0) went up 22-6.

Desiree Simpson had 4 points including a trifecta for Symmes Valley.

Hassel hit three more 3-pointers and Cassidy had 6 points as Notre Dame extended the lead to 49-22 after three quarters. Simpson hit a triple and scored all 7 of the Lady Vikings’ points.

Simpson finished with 13 points to lead Symmes Valley (8-6, 7-2).

Notre Dame 9 22 18 5 = 54

Sym. Valley 9 6 7 2 = 24

PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME (16-1, 10-0): Charlie Lansing 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Hassel 5 4 0-0 22, Ella Kirby 0 0 0-0 0, Mollie Creach 0 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Bradford 0 0 0-0 0, Annie Dettwiller 1 0 3-8 5, Clair Dettwiller 2 0 1-2 5, Isabel Cassidy 2 2 5-6 15, Annabella Ball 0 0 0-0 0, Ashley Holtgreve 0 0 0-0 0, Gracie Ashley 0 0 0-1 0, Katie Strickland 2 0 1-2 5. Totals:

SYMMES VALLEY (8-6, 7-2): Jenna Malone 0 0 0-0 0, Morgan Lyons 0 1 0-0 3, Hailee Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Ellison 1 0 0-0 2, Emma Casteel 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 2 2 3-4 13, Enola Cade 0 0 0-0 0, Hailee Gordon 0 0 0-0 0, Kelsi Gothard 1 0 0-0 2, Alison Klaiber 0 0 0-0 0, Spring Ross 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 6 3 3-4 24. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.