February 4, 2021

  • 39°

Noah Ball

By Obituaries

Published 3:54 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

Noah Ball

Noah Ball, 68, of Ironton, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife Deborah Fields.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to help the Ball family with arrangements.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced this week that he is retiring. Which of these potential 2022 candidates would you like to see as Ohio’s next senator?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business