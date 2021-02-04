Noah Ball
Noah Ball, 68, of Ironton, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
He is survived by his wife Deborah Fields.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to help the Ball family with arrangements.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
