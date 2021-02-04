Nona Musser

April 23, 1933–Feb. 3, 2021

Nona Marie Musser, 87, of Ashland, Kentucky, passed away peacefully, into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Woodland Oaks Health Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Mrs. Musser was born April 23, 1933, a daughter to the late Leslie and Bess (Adams) Miller.

She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Musser, on Dec. 20, 2002.

Mrs. Musser was a graduate of Dawson Bryant High School and was a retired cardiology medical tech for EKG and EGG Department for King’s Daughters Medical Center.

She loved baking and spending time with her family.

She was a Christian faith and was a faithful member of Unity Baptist Church in Ashland. Kentucky; her testimony was doing as much as she could for others, she was a true blessing to everyone.

She was a member of the Eastern Star.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sister, Phyllis (Bill) Alford.

She is survived by brother, Van (Charlotte) Miller, of Deering; sister, Ann (Vincent) Rice, of Deering; two step-sons, Rick (Debbie) Musser, of Ashland, Kentucky, and Roger (Phyllis) Musser, of Texas; and five step-grandchildren. She was a special aunt/grandmother to all of her nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Phillip Rice officiating. Burial will follow in Zoar Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in Nona’s name to Amy for Africa, c/o Unity Baptist Church, 2320 29th Street, Ashland, KY 41101.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.