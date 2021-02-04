Patricia Letsche

April 11, 1938– Feb. 1, 2021

Patricia Ann Henderson Lambert Letsche, 82, met Jesus face-to-face on Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:45 p.m. She left this earth, where she was surrounded by her loving family, but they know that she is now with her Savior.

Pat was born in Henderson, Kentucky, on April 11, 1938, the oldest of 6 children born to Richard Norman and Sarah Genevieve Henderson, who both preceded her in death.

The family moved to Ironton when Pat was in the second grade and she graduated from Ironton High School in 1956.

She married her high school sweetheart, Vernon Lambert, that same month and spent 12 years with him prior to his death in 1968.

On March 15, 1969, Pat married Ralph Letsche, who survives, and they built a life together over the next 51 years.

Ralph loved his wife with all his heart, and Pat thanked God every day for sending him into her life. He was a great dad and raised all their children equally as his own.

Pat and Ralph raised four children including Rayetta Lambert, Vernon Lambert II (wife Gerri), Anthony Lambert (wife Trisha) and Michelle Letsche Hitchens. They also had a stillborn son, Ralph John Letsche. They enjoyed 11 grandchildren including Zachariah Lambert, Dustin Shanton (wife Staci), Luke Lambert (wife Kelly), Tia Shanton, Anthony Hitchens (wife Bryana), Valaree Lambert, Alyssa Lambert, Destini Hitchens, Joshua Lambert, Jeremy Lambert and Karlie Lambert. They also had six great grandchildren, Madalyn, Leah, Charlotte, Kobey, Lake and Griffey.

Pat is survived by her mother-in-law, Mary Letsche; brother, Richard Henderson II (wife Linda), of Waverly; brother, Charles Henderson (wife Sheri), of Chillicothe, and sister, Sarah Jean Robinson (husband Danny), of Waverly; brothers-in-law, Danny Letsche and David Letsche (wife Maria), both of Florida, and sister-in-law, Angie Letsche of Chillicothe; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Craig Hitchens; father-in-law, Jack Letsche; sister Sherry Kelly; brother William Henderson; sisters-in-law, Linda Starr, Barbara Rickman and Marilyn Zimmerman.

Family was Pat’s greatest love in life. She could always be found on the bleachers at family sporting events and loved having a house full.

She was a founding member of Real Joy Community Fellowship and she loved her church family with all her heart.

Pat enjoyed bowling, going out to eat, going to the movies and vacations with their special friends.

She loved to sing and shared this gift, telling about the love of Jesus.

She never met a stranger.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at Real Joy Community Fellowship Church, with her son, Pastor Tony Lambert, officiating. Public graveside services will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery at approximately 2:45 p.m. Saturday. Her six grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.

For the funeral, visitation and graveside services all Ohio COVID-19 requirements will be maintained, including masks.

Memorial contributions may be made to Real Joy Community Fellowship, Building Fund, 56 Maple Lane, Chillicothe, OH 45601 or at real-joy.org.

The family wishes to thank Haller Funeral Home and Hospice for their care.

Her online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.