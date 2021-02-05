Juanita Markel

April 19, 1937–Feb. 4, 2021

Juanita Ellen Markel, 83, of Coal Grove, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at her residence.

She was born April 19, 1937, in Page, West Virginia, a daughter to the late Ira and Mildred (Rowe) Pinkerman.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Gordon Markel Sr., whom she married July 5, 1958.

Mrs. Markel was a graduate of Coal Grove High School and attended Ashland Community College.

She retired in 1999 from the Lawrence County Courthouse as chief deputy auditor. She was secretary for the Lawrence County Commissioners office, clerk for the Village of Coal Grove and a teacher for Dawson-Bryant schools.

Mrs. Markel was member of the Memorial Methodist Church, Coal Grove Community Betterment Club and Republican Women’s Club.

She loved spending time with her family, and enjoyed reading, sewing, and gardening.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by Baby Markel; siblings, Ira Pinkerman Jr., Paul Raymond Pinkerman, Thomas Franklin Pinkerman, Charles William Oscar Pinkerman, Larry Joseph Pinkerman, Phillip Douglas Pinkerman, Wanda Jean Childers and Deloris Ann Leake.

She is survived by son, Charles Gordon Markel Jr., of Ironton; two daughters, Mavis Colleen Armstrong, of Ironton, and Anna Marie Markel; three grandchildren, Charles Anthony (Tony) Markel, Michael Neal Armstrong and Cheyenne Marie Bellomy; five great-grandchildren, Isabelle Elizabeth Markel, Angelica Kay Dawn Richmond, Travis Lee Markel, Madilyn Noel Armstrong and Leo Rowan Foster; two sisters, Gloria June Schwab and Betty Eileen Deen; and

numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends, who will miss her

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family and Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Markel family with arrangements.

