Southeast Ohio Boys Sectional Basketball Tournament Pairings
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Boys’ Basketball Tournament
2020-21 Sectional Pairings
Division 3
Monday, Feb. 22
All Games 7 p.m.
17. Belpre (9-8) at 16. Portsmouth (6-8)
25. Nelsonville-York (3-12) at8. North Adams (10-5)
24. Crooksville (4-11) at 9. Minford (8-6)
29. Rock Hill (1-12) at 4. Adena (17-2)
20. Meigs (4-7) at 13. Wellston (8-7)
28. Chillicothe Huntington (2-15) at 5. South Point (13-3)
21. Lynchburg-Clay (5-12) at 12. Coal Grove (6-6)
18. Northwest (6-10) at 15. Zane Trace (5-8)
26. Oak Hill (2-14) at 7. Portsmouth West (12-4)
23. Southeastern (3-9) at 10. Ironton (6-4)
19. Alexander (5-8) at 14. River Valley (7-4)
27. West Union (2-12) at 6. Piketon (12-5)
22. Westfall (5-11) at 11. Chesapeake (7-9)
Friday, Feb. 26
All Games 7 p.m.
Portsmouth-Belpre winner at 1. Fairland (12-4)
Minford-Crooksville winner at North Adams-NY winner
Meigs-Wellston winner at Rock Hill-Adena winner
Lynchburg-Coal Grove winner at South Point-Huntington winner
Northwest-Zane Trace winner at 2. Wheelersburg (16-1)
Ironton-Southeastern winner at West-Oak Hill winner
Alexander-River Valley winner at 3. Eastern Brown (17-1)
Westfall-Chesapeake winner at West Union-Piketon winner
Winners advance to district Tuesday, March 2
Division 4
Wednesday, Feb. 24
All Games 7 p.m.
17. Beaver Eastern (3-12) at 18. Symmes Valley (6-8)
20. Manchester (0-9) at 13. Waterford (6-8)
21. Eastern Meigs (0-11) at 12. Latham Western (6-9)
18. Portsmouth Clay (14-4) at 15. Paint Valley (-7-12)
23. Sciotoville East (0-11) at 10. South Gallia (8-5)
19. Racine Southern (2-12) at 14. Green (6-8)
22. Corning Miller (0-13) at 11. Leesburg Fairfield (7-8)
Saturday, Feb. 27
All Games 7 p.m.
Symmes Valley-Eastern winner at 1. New Boston (15-1)
9. Ports. Notre Dame (9-5) at 8. South Webster (8-9)
Waterford-Manchester winner at 4. Lucasville Valley (8-7)
Western-Eastern Meigs winner at 5. Whiteoak (11-7)
Clay-Paint Valley winner at 2. Trimble (11-2)
East-South Gallia winner at 7. Peebles (5-3)
Green-Southern winner at 3. Federal Hocking (9-3)
Fairfield-Miller winner at 6. St. Joseph (9-4)
Winners advance to district Wednesday, March 3
