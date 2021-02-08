Ernest Robinson

Ernest Lee “Ernie” Robinson, 76, of Pedro, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2020, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. on Thursday at Pine Grove Cemetery, County Road 26, Ironton, with Pastor Randy Patrick officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

