Published 9:39 am Monday, February 8, 2021

Granville Conn Jr.

Granville Conn Jr., 69, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Felicia Conn.

Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

