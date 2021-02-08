Property Transfers – 2/6/2021

• Terry A. Evans and Valerie L. Evans to Kent A. Brown and Debra A. Brown, $26,000, Fayette Township

• Ohio Lane Realty LLC to L&L Excavating & Land Clearing LLC, $230,000, Willow Wood

• Preston Development LLC to Catherine C. Wagner and Travis W. Wagner, $60,000, Upper Township

• Black Oak Real Estate LLC to William A. Roberts, $102,480, Ironton

• John D. Baker to Charla J. Clyse, $55,000, Ironton

• Terri P. Kunze to Dee Penn and Nelson Dean Indoben, $125,100, Chesapeake

• Richard Crompton and Kelley Damron Crompton to Perry Ward and Tammy Ward, $94,900, Chesapeake

• Preston Ferguson to Dana Browning and Sarah S. Browning, $437,500, Proctorville

• Timothy M. Murphy and Jeannie M. Murphy to Michael Elliott and Rebecca M. Elliott, $140,000, Ironton

• Estate of Earl L. Smith aka Earl Lee Smith to Kenneth B. Preston and Connie S. Preston, $65,000, Ironton

• Jav Hunting LLC to Mary A. Marcum, $1,000, Upper Township

• Ad Victorium LLC to DTJL Properties LLC, $74,011.76, Ironton

• Kindra Harris and Abubakkar Siddique to Katilin Alexis Bentley, $152,000, Chesapeake

• Gilbert Michael Fulks and Karla Anne Stevens to Jared Robert Stover, $128,500, Chesapeake

• Barbara Sue Stapleton and Danny E. Stapleton to Maria Jaime and Alvaro Jaime, $78,500, Chesapeake

• Roger Abbott to Don and Crystal Michelle Williams, $28,000, Ironton

• Jeremy E. Walters and Vernetta Michelle Walters to Howard William Dempsey Jr., $90,000, Crown City

• Helen M. Motycka to Jimmy B. Hughes and Kelli D. Hughes, $162,500, Ironton

• First United Methodist Church of Ironton Inc. to Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry, $19,000, Ironton

• Larry D. Williams and Mary L. Williams to Harry R. Salmons and Patricia A. Salmons, $5,000, Lawrence Township

Dawn and Gerald McFann to Terri Lynn Dodson, $52,000, Ironton

• Brandon M. Russell and Tessa Russell to Cory Bamer, $135,000, Willow Wood

• Chris A. and Amanda S. Brammer to BGRS Relocation Inc, $182,000, Ironton

• Dwight J. Blackburn II to David B. and Sandra K. Sesher, $119,900, Ironton

• Richard V. Morris and Rhonda K. Morris to Daniel S. Wireman and Taylor R. Wireman, $159,900, Proctorville

Carol A. Robinson by Private Selling Officer Sale to Michael J. Mahlmeister and Monica Mahlmeister, $20,002, Ironton

• Greg Adams to Escobedo Properties LLC, $30,000, Fayette Township

• David Shawn Berry to R&S Real Property Holdings LLC, $5,000, Proctorville

• Jeffrey L. Taylor, Bradley K. Taylor and Melba Jean Taylor to Timothy D. Braden and Sara J. Braden, $115,000, South Point

• John Baker and Rachel Baker to William T. Collins, $18,000, Perry Township

• Charles and Helen Klaiber to Daniel M. and Lisa C. Laney, $22,500, Kitts Hill

• Terry Copley and Tamara Copley to Shawn Wellman and Rachel Wellman, $20,000, South Point

• Mary E. Black to Curtis G. Metzler, $254,000, Ironton

• Minerva Hughes et al to Mary Annette Miller, $120,000, Ironton

• Joshua A. Leighty to Christopher D. Peoples, $158,000, South Point

• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Series 2017-3 to Robert Bunker, $20,000, Ironton

• BGRS Relocation Inc to Christopher R. Malone, $182,000, Ironton

• Pauly Bellomy to Deron R. Russell and Dalton Aric Russell, $59,000, Ironton

• Dorothy J. Robinson to Jonathan Gumbert and Latoya Lewis, $149,900, Ironton

• Robert L. Pine to David Harless, $3,000, Chesapeake

• Shiva (ILA) Inc to Shree Ganesh Arti Inc. and Chittranjen Patel and Artiben Patel, $200,000, Chesapeake

• Scott A. and Cynthia M. Boyd to Alona M. and Harold Eugene Brown, $54,000, Ironton

• Wesley Gibson and Devin Gibson to Derek S. Reynolds, $217,500, Proctorville

• IBEW #317 Federal Credit Union to Deborah Robinson, $74,000, South Point

• Michael Walter and Christi L. Walter to Cody Walter and Whitni Walter, $11,000, Washington Township

• Harlan E. Cain to Raymond W. Meredith, $16,000, Union Township

• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Tonya Sue Winn and Derrick Dewayne Baldridge, $10,000, Ironton

• Courtney N. Pitsenbarger nka Courtney N. Esque and Joshua Esque to Joshua Fry and Meagan Fry, $158,000, South Point

• Sara A. Lambert aka Anzo S. Lambert to Kelley Lynn Crompton and Richard Michael Crompton, $159,000, Chesapeake

• David Justin Associates LLC to James Clay and Sharon Clay, $140,000, South Point

• Roger E. Wilson and Gwendolyn L. Wilson to Dylan M. Pelletier and Summer N. Pelletier, $194,000, Chesapeake

• Liberty Bank to James G. and Joni Z. Hacker, $35,000, Ironton

• William R. and Wanda C. Enyart to Ivan A. and Geraldine Smith, $30,000, Perry Township

• Scottie Ray Adkins and Vicki Lynn Adkins to Rackett Billy McGuire and Autumn McGuire, $32,820, Chesapeake

• Ice Creek Company to Patriot Emergency Medical Services Inc., $1,000, Ironton

• Carl R. and Diana L. Chapman, Robin and Nigel Espinet to Dana Brian Adams and Tuana J. Adams, $184,450, Proctorville

• Claudia Farney to Hannah Lindsey Arquella May and Jager S. Hardesty, $125,000, Crown City

• Alan Butcher and Sharri Butcher to KE3 Developments LLC, $65,000, Chesapeake

• Pure Platinum Investments LLC to Sharen I. Clarke, $179,000, Chesapeake

• Beverly K. Bryson to Rebecca J. Bowling and Jeffrey C. Bowling, $149,000, Ironton

• Sharolyn K. Nelson to Dennis L. Akers and Nancy C. Akers, $105,000, Pedro

• William E. Stapleton and Marlene Stapleton to Brenda G. Gallian and James C. Gallian, $58,000, Ironton

• Obie Mitchell and Susan J. Mitchell to John Sidney Sipple, $79.091.50, Chesapeake

• Sidney Webb and Sadie Webb to Tam Tran, $54,500, South Point

• Riley Development Company Inc. to Ashley Houvouras and Josh Haddox, $110,000, Union Township

• Charles W. Rulen to J&P Home Consulting and Remodeling LLC, $9,500, Chesapeake

MVB Bank Inc. to Christopher L. Canfield, $69,000, Chesapeake

• Little Living LLC to Larry Allen Lowe and Davota Lowe, $108,000, Proctorville

• Carrie V Roland and Michael T. Hill to Ashley N. Barebo and Justin C. Barebo, $380,000, Rome Township

• Misty Riggs and Donald E. Barebo to Field of Dreams Properties LLC, $22,000, South Point

• Christopher K. Smith and Lisa Ann Smith to David L. Pratt and Jennifer Sue Pratt, $113,000, Union Township

• Brianna R. Wright to Branna R. Wright and Brady Marcum, $25,000, Elizabeth Township

• William S. Terry to Emily B. Morrison, $117,000, South Point

• Barbara Bledsoe to Dixie Lou Lilly and Kathy Enterkin, $1,000, Chesapeake

• Bruce Lambert to Dewey Scott Murphy and Tamara Brooke Murphy, $38,500, Proctorville

• Clifford T. Cline and Susan L. Cline to Leo Kincade and Deana Kincade, $150,000

• Joseph and Brittany Patterson to Clifford A. Crabtree and Debra J Crabtree, $29,000, Aid Township

• David E. and Susan Drummond and Anita Drummond and Robert Wojie to Brandon Russell and Tessa Russell, $255,000, Willow Wood

• Barbara A. Childers to James D. and Kelly D. Dement, $92,000, Proctorville

• Riley Development Company to Harry J. and Jill Goodman, $214,900, Union Township

• Donald J. Sheppard Jr. to Jobhub 180 LLC, $77,500, Proctorville

• Terry Lee Porter aka Terry L. Porter and Jacklin Ann Porter aka Jacklin A. Porter to Caitlyn Paige Childers, $139,000, Chesapeake