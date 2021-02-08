Steve Walters

Steve Maytag Walters, 63, of Crown City, died on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at home.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Walters.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.