Audrey Shockley

Audrey Nell Shockley, 79, of Chesapeake, died on Monday Feb. 8, 2021 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband Jerry Shockley.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Condolences can be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.

