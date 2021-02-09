Boomers busted

Local bar cited for failing to follow COVID-19 mandates

An Ironton bar got unwelcome visitors on Saturday, officers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Investigative Unit, who were not pleased to see the bar’s patrons and staff ignoring COVID-19 social distancing protocols as required by state mandates.

Officers cited Boomers Sports Bar, on the corner of Walnut and Third Street, for improper conduct — disorderly conduct.

It began around 11:35 p.m. when agents visited the bar and found approximately 70 patrons, who were standing shoulder to shoulder, crowded around the bar’s stage watching local hard rock band Black Dahlia perform.

Ohio has an 11 p.m. curfew which says people must stay in their homes unless they are working or getting food, social services or medical help.

Boomers has been in business since 2009.

In a press release, the agents said that numerous patrons stood while consuming alcohol and intermingling with other social groups and there were little to no social distancing measures in place and that few of the patrons or staff were wearing face masks.

The bar will remain open.

The case will now go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties that range from paying a fine to the bar losing its liquor license.

The band, which plays classic rock, has been performing every weekend at Boomer’s since at least December.

The Ohio Investigative Unit is made up of fully-sworn, plainclothes peace officers responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco and food stamp fraud laws. Agents conduct compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are compliant with the Ohio Liquor Control Act. Agents also act on complaints of illegal activity on liquor permit premises. In addition to providing the safety checks associated with the COVID-19 directives, OIU agents continue to perform their normal compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are complying with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.