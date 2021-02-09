Hall leads Lady Pointers by Trojans

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — Camille Hall isn’t just back, she’s making her presence felt.

Having missed part of the season due to COVID issues, Hall scored a career-high 18 points as the South Point Lady Pointers beat the Portsmouth Lady Trojans 41-27 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

“We had a great team effort and Camille Hall was a big factor in leading us to the win with 18 points,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Dave Adams.

“(Hall) was in quarantine and missed six games and she has gotten better every game since she’s been back. It was good to see her have a big game tonight.”

Hall scored 9 points including a 3-point goal as South Point took a 112-3 first quarter lead. Emily Cheatham hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Trojans’ total.

Sidnea Belville hit a trey and Sarah Roach scored 4 points as South Point led 19-9 at the half. Nia Trinidad made two 3-pointers to account for Portsmouth’s scoring.

The Lady Pointers (8-11, 6-8) extended the lead to 31-18 in the third quarter as Sarah Mitchell scored 5 points, Hall had 4 and Roach hit a 3-pointer.

Cheatham had 4 points and Trinidad — who made five –pointers and scored 16 points — had a triple.

Hall had 5 points including 3-of-4 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. South Point was 8-of-10 from the line as a team in the quarter.

Trinidad had two more trifectas in the quarter.

South Point visits Greenup County, Ky., on Thursday.

South Point 12 7 12 10 = 41

Portsmouth 3 6 9 9 = 27

SOUTH POINT (8-11, 6-8): Liz Ermalovich 0 0 2-2 2, Camille Hall 6 1 3-4 18, Sarah Roach 1 1 2-6 8, Sidnea Belville 0 1 0-0 3, Sarah Mitchell 3 0 1-2 7, Keona Hopkins 0 0 2-2 2, Emma Saddler 0 0 1-2 1, Kimrie Staley 0 0 0-2 0. Totals: 10 3 11-20 41. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH (1-13, 0-13): Emily Cheatham 3 1 0-0 9, Nia Trinidad 0 5 1-7 16, Sydney Meadows 0 0 0-0 0, Bre Wilson 0 0 0-0 0, Lexi Potts 0 0 0-0 0, Ayonna Carr 1 0 0-0 2, Kiersten Reid 0 0 0-0 0, Gabi Johnson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 6 1-7 27. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.