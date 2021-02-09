February 9, 2021

By Obituaries

Published 12:13 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Susan Reese

Susan Kay Reese, 77, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be no services.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

