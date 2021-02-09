Susan Reese
Susan Kay Reese, 77, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
There will be no services.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
