Lady Titans beat Lady Hornets in battle of ranked teams, 60-35

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — In a battle of two highly ranked teams, one’s shooting went north and the other team’s went south.

The Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans had an outstanding shooting night in a 60-35 win on Tuesday as they beat the Coal Grove Lady Hornets who struggled from the field.

The Division 4 fifth-ranked Notre Dame was 26-of-43 from the field for 61 percent and Division 3 eight-ranked Coal Grove was a mere 11-of-58 from the floor for a dismal 19 percent.

Ava Hassell scored a game-high 25 points and Claire Dettwiller had 17 points to pace the Lady Titans who are now 19-1 on the season. Their only loss was to No. 2-ranked Bernie Union in early January.

Kaleigh Murphy scored 11 points and Addi Dillow 9 as Coal Grove fell to 19-2.

The game was close the first quarter as Notre Dame took a 15-13 lead with Annie Dettwiller scoring 5 points and Hassel 4.

Jaidyn Griffith hit a 3-pointer and scored all 6 of her points while Abbey Hicks added a trey as Coal Grove stayed close.

But Coal Grove was just 2-of-16 from the field in the second quarter with Murphy scored 4 of the Lady Hornets’ 6 points. The Lady Titans exploded for 20 points with Hassell scoring 12 and Isabel Cassidy hitting a trifecta as the lead jumped to 35-19 at the half.

The Lady Hornets’ offensive woes continued in the third quarter as they made just 2-of-19 shots and fell behind 50-28. Murphy and Dillow combined for all 9 points in the quarter while Claire Dettwiller had 9 points.

Hassel and Claire Dettwiller scored 4 points each in the fourth quarter for the Lady Titans. Hicks hit another 3-pointer with Murphy and Dillow each getting a basket.

Coal Grove will host Wellston at 5 p.m. on Sunday in the sectional tournament. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was moved because Wellston was still in quarantine.

Coal Grove 13 6 9 7 = 35

Notre Dame 15 20 15 10 = 60

COAL GROVE (19-2): Kelsey Fraley 0 0 0-0 0, Elli Holmes 1 0 0-0 2, Addi Dillow 3 0 3-6 9, Kaleigh Murphy 4 3-6 11, Abbey Hicks 0 2 0-0 6, Rylee Harmon 0 0 1-2 1, Jaidyn Griffith 0 1 3-3 6. Totals: 11-58 10-17 35. 3-pt goals: 3. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME (18-1): Ava Hassel 10 0 5-5 25 Ella Kirby 0 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Bradford 1 0 0-0 2, Annie Dettwiller 4 0 1-2 9, Claire Dettwiller 8 0 1-3 17, Isabel Cassidy 2 1 0-0 7, Katie Strickland 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-43 7-10 60. 3-pt goals: 1. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.