Mary Graves

Mary Beth Graves, 56, of Chesapeake, died on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at her son’s home in Greenbrier, Tennessee.

She is survived by her husband Kevin Graves.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Jay Love and Pastor Ronnie Tyree officiating. Visitation will be held noon–2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.