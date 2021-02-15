Ice storm warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday

Lawrence County remains under an ice storm warning for late Monday into early Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said the warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Significant icing and additional ice accumulations of one quarter to three tenths of an inch are expected.

Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice and travel could be nearly impossible, NWS said. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

A Level One snow advisory was in effect going into Monday evening, as a second round of ice was moving in on the region.

In a post on Facebook, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless urged motorists to use caution if on the highways.

As of 4:30 p.m., no major accidents had been reported to the sheriff’s office.