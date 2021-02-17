February 17, 2021

David Stapleton

By Obituaries

Published 1:58 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

David Stapleton

David Eugene Stapleton, 68, died on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at The Pavilion at Piketon.

He is survived by his wife Beverly (Haney) Stapleton.

Due to weather, the funeral services have been rescheduled for noon Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Butch Deer officiating.

Visitation will be at 11:00 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens.

To offer the Stapleton family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

