Hancel Truesdell

Hancel Edgar Truesdell, 80, of Ironton, died on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Perkins Ridge in Willow Wood.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com