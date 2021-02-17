February 17, 2021

  • 25°

Hancel Truesdell

By Obituaries

Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Hancel Truesdell

Hancel Edgar Truesdell, 80, of Ironton, died on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Perkins Ridge in Willow Wood.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you feel bars and restaurants are doing enough to meet COVID-19 guidelines?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business