Hancel Truesdell
Hancel Truesdell
Hancel Edgar Truesdell, 80, of Ironton, died on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Perkins Ridge in Willow Wood.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com
You Might Like
David Stapleton
David Stapleton David Eugene Stapleton, 68, died on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at The Pavilion at Piketon. He is survived... read more