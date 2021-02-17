February 17, 2021

Janice Fetty

Published 1:58 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Janice Fetty

Janice Faye Fetty, 77, of Proctorville, died on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at home.

She is survived by her husband, John Fetty.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

