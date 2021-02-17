Johnny Singer

Johnny Wayne Singer, 67, of Proctorville, died on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta Singer.

Private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.