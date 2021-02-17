Kent McCown

Kent Anderson McCown, 57, of Columbus, passed away on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, from his courageous battle with lung cancer. He had taken up residence with his parents at Inniswood Village in Westerville, and was surrounded by loved ones leading up to and at the time of his passing.

Kent was a man of many contrasts. He always had a full beard and tough guy attitude and he deeply cared for his family and friends. Always ready to reach out with a helping hand, to share his passion for nature, hunting and motorcycles, he was also prepared to fight for and defend those that he loved.

Born in Ironton, to Terry and Eleanor McCown, he found his interests in hunting and the outdoors.

Growing up, he would often “borrow” his father’s motorcycle and run the trails around those Appalachian hills.

He thoroughly enjoyed driving cars hard and, preferably, off-road.

A 1981 graduate of Ironton High School, he also graduated from Ohio University with studies in computer science.

A fierce defender of the Second Amendment, he loved his country and joined the U.S. Army. Serving with the 324th Signal Co. in Karlsruhe, West Germany during the height of the Cold War in the 1980s, he loved traveling Europe during leave and especially enjoyed driving the Autobahn with his Army buddies during his many road trips.

He once said the thing he liked least over there was “getting irradiated by the Soviets from Chernobyl.”

After his Army service concluded, he lived in Atlanta, Georgia, for a short time before moving to the Columbus area.

He began working with telephone systems throughout the state for the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services, switching to computer assistance for employees of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services later in his career.

In addition to his parents, Kent is survived by a sister, Terri (David) Hogsten, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and brothers, Mark (Anke) McCown, of Ironton, and Benjamin (Angelique) McCown, of Westerville.

He was the fun uncle to 11 nephews and nieces and had a large extended family that stretched from Alaska, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio.

He had deep friendships that he had made along his way and Hocking Hills had a special place in his heart.

After a private cremation, a virtual public service will be held in March at a time to be determined.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you find those that mean the most in your life and tell them what they mean to you today.

The Farus Funeral Home, of Duncan Falls, is caring for the McCown family.