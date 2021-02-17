Ronald Combs

Ronald Lee Combs, 63, of Proctorville, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife Brenda Combs.

Funeral service were Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

