Sharlena Caudill

May 14, 1966–Feb. 11, 2021

Sharlena “Shari” Caudill, 54, of Franklin Furnace, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth.

The Lawrence County native was born May 14, 1966, the daughter of Donald Stapleton and Karan Powers Stapleton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Loren Jeffrey Caudill.

Shari was a graduate of Green High School and also attended Scioto County Joint Vocational School. She was a photographer for the Daily Times newspaper and is of the Christian faith.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by grandparents, Clifford and Olive Stapleton; grandparents, Raymond and Virginia Colwell; aunt and uncle, Darlene and Chet Crank; and uncle, Jim Stapleton.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by sister, Carrie (Curtis) Smith; nephews, Tyler Smith, Caleb (Julie) Smith, and Corban Smith; niece, Cecillia Smith; aunts, Georgene Stapleton and Tara Harkless; and many cousins who will miss her dearly

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

