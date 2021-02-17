Underground Railroad connections

Virtual tour slated for Saturday

If you’ve ever wanted to tour historical sites connected to the Underground Railroad in our region, you’ll soon have a chance thanks to Shawnee State University, Scioto Historical and Professor Andrew Feight.

Feight is a professor of American history and the director of the Digital History Lab at Shawnee State University. On Saturday, Feb. 20, he will conduct a webinar and virtual field trip related to Portsmouth and Scioto County connections to the Underground Railroad. He will also help participants understand and navigate an educational mobile app, a project by Feight that, according to the website, “puts the history of southern Ohio at your fingertips.”

The event page details the webinar and virtual tour, adding that Feight will “discuss his latest research into the operations of a secret network of white and black residents that assisted runaway slaves who were escaping across the Ohio River.” To register in advance for the event, visit https://tinyurl.com/2am2jdqt

Scioto Historical began in 2013 and centers around Scioto, Adams, Pike and Lawrence counties, and also includes Lewis and Greenup counties in Kentucky.

Submissions are accepted, and Scioto Historical is particularly interested in rare historic images and stories. If you would like to make a submission, email andrewfeight@gmail.com.