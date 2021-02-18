ACTC wants to hear from students

ASHLAND, Kentucky — The pandemic has created a number of obstacles and challenges for all higher ed students.

A Kentucky Legislative Research Commission pre-COVID study showed that students attending the 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System already faced more nonacademic barriers than those who attend universities. Yet, last year, KCTCS had a record number of graduates who earned a record number of credentials. So, the state’s community college system wants to know how students are achieving their goals even with additional challenges created by COVID.

Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) is asking students to create a video explaining their motivation for sticking with college and working toward a better life. Those who submit a video will be eligible for prizes including laptops, gift cards and Air Pods. All students who submit a video will receive a T-shirt. The only eligibility requirement is to be enrolled as a current ACTC student.

“We are in awe of our students and all they do to keep their education at the top of their priority lists,” KCTCS Interim President Paul Czarapata said. “We know many of them are dealing with online instruction for their children, jobs and any number of other responsibilities. I can’t wait to see their videos and hear how they juggle it all and do it so well.”

To view contest rules and learn how to submit a video, students can visit the web page for details.