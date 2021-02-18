Ironton residents on dean’s list

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.

Of the Cumberlands students named to the Dean’s List for fall 2020 include:

• David Schug, of Ironton.

• Joshua Wilson, of Ironton.

