Local students on dean’s list

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).

The UA Dean’s and President’s Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

• Austin Jackson, of Chesapeake, was named to the Dean’s List.

• Haleigh Hensley, of South Point, was named to the Presidents List.