Jerry Henderson
Jerry Henderson
Jerry Max Henderson, 77, of South Point, died Saturday Feb. 13, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Freeman Henderson.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Miller Cemetery, Miller.
There will be no visitation.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Verna Ellis
Verna Ellis Verna Ellis, 87, of Proctorville, died on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington,... read more