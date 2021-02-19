February 19, 2021

  • 28°

Jerry Henderson

By Obituaries

Published 11:05 am Friday, February 19, 2021

Jerry Henderson

Jerry Max Henderson, 77, of South Point, died Saturday Feb. 13, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Freeman Henderson.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Miller Cemetery, Miller.

There will be no visitation.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you feel bars and restaurants are doing enough to meet COVID-19 guidelines?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business