Jerry Henderson

Jerry Max Henderson, 77, of South Point, died Saturday Feb. 13, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Freeman Henderson.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Miller Cemetery, Miller.

There will be no visitation.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.