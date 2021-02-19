Lady Hornets roll to sectional title as Dillow sets scoring record

Jim Walker

COAL GROVE — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets got what they wanted and Addi Dillow got a little extra.

The Lady Hornets finally added that sectional title to their three straight Ohio Valley Conference championships as they beat the Federal Hocking Lady Lancers 76-55 in the Division 3 sectional title game Thursday.

“Finally, winning a sectional championship feels great. It’s been a long time. These girls have set history again this season,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Rick Roach as his team improved to 21-2.

w“They are part of the most wins in school history during a season.”

Lady Hornets 5-foot-6 senior guard Dillow had two reasons to celebrate.

First, she was part of the team’s sectional title and along the way she scored 36 points to give her the program’s all-time scoring record with 1,560.

Dillow needed 34 points coming into the game to break the mark of 1,557 previously held by Chelsea Markins.

“Addie deserves recognition for her achievements, but that will come. Winning more games is more important at this time,” said Roach.

“You could tell the record was on her mind and the girls on the team were also aware of how close she was to the record and did a great job feeding her the ball. This just goes to show you how awesome her teammates are. They gave up some open looks to allow her to score.”

Dillow made a one-handed baseline runner from the left side over a Lady Lancers’ defender with 2:32 to play in the game that put the Lady Hornets up 68-44 and vaulted her to the top of the all-time scoring list.

Abbey Hicks hit three 3-pointers as she scored 9 of her 10 points in the first quarter and Dillow had 10 points as Coal Grove took a 24-14 lead.

Paige Tolson scored 6 points and Kylie Taber hit two 3-pointers for the Lady Lancers.

The Lady Hornets extended the lead to 39-25 at the half as Dillow scored 12 of their 15 points in the second quarter.

Elli Holmes and Kaleigh Murphy had 4 points each and Dillow netted 7 as the lead grew to 56-37. Murphy — who also had 10 points — had a steal that led to a basket by Rylee Harmon with 4:04 left in the third quarter that gave Coal Grove its biggest lead in the game to that point, 52-30.

Tolson and Brennah Jarvis each hit 3-pointers and scored 7 points apiece in the fourth quarter as the Lady Lancers continued to battle, but Dillow made a foul shot with 3:48 left for a 66-42 lead and then she hit her record-breaking basket 16 seconds later.

“We played a little sloppy at times and committed too many unnecessary fouls and threw the ball away that allowed them to hang around. We need to clean a few things up,” said Roach.

Tolson scored 24 points and Brennah Jarvis had 14 to pace Federal Hocking (14-7).

The Lady Hornets will play in the district semifinals against the winner of Chesapeake at Fairland that’s on Friday.

The district semifinals are 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Lady Hornets will be at home if Chesapeake wins and go on the road if Fairland wins.

Fed. Hocking 14 11 10 18 = 55

Coal Grove 24 15 17 20 = 76

FEDERAL HOCKING (14-7): Makynlee Baker 0 0 0-0 0, Reagan Jeffers 0 0 1-2 1, Brennah Jarvis 3 2 2-2 14, Alexis Smith 0 0 2-4 2, Ava Tate 1 0 1-4 3, Kylie Tabler 1 2 0-0 8, Isabella McVey 0 0 0-0 0, Hallie Chapman 0 0 0-0 0, Paige Tolson 6 3 3-5 24, Ava Tolson 0 0 0-0 0, Kyndal Snedden 0 0 1-2 1, Tiffany Allen 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-60 10-19 53. 3-pt goals: 7. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (21-2): Kelsey Fraley 0 0 0-0 0, Elli Holmes 2 0 1-2 5, Addi Dillow 16 0 4-6 36, Katie Deeds 0 1 0-0 3, Kaleigh Murphy 4 0 2-3 10, Abbey Hicks 0 3 1-3 10, Rylee Harmon 1 0 0-2 2, Kenadee Keaton 0 0 1-2 1, Jaidyn Griffith 4 0 1-2 9. Totals: 31-76 10-20 70. 3-pt goals: 4. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.