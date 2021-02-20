February 20, 2021

  • 23°

Buckeye Insurance Group recognizes Riverside Insurance Resources

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 20, 2021

CHESAPEAKE — Buckeye Insurance Group is pleased to announce that Riverside Insurance Resources, of Chesapeake has achieved Preferred Agency Status for 2021.

As a Preferred Agency, Riverside demonstrates the highest level of insurance knowledge, professionalism, and service to their customers. Buckeye is proud of our partnership with Riverside Insurance Resources and congratulates Hollie Henry and her staff on achieving this honor.

Since 1879, Buckeye Insurance Group has provided quality insurance protection and excellent customer service for its independent agents and policyholders.

Based in Piqua, Ohio, Buckeye provides farm, home, and auto insurance to customers in a three-state region.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Did you and your family prepare in advance for this week’s winter storms?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business