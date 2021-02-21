Those aren’t corn flakes — Cincinnati customs officers find breakfast cereal was coated with cocaine

CINCINNATI — The breakfast cereal boxes proclaimed its contents were corn flakes, but a U.S. Customs and Border Protection drug sniffing dog didn’t think so.

According to a press release, on Feb. 13, CBP narcotic detector dog, “Bico,” was doing his job in Cincinnati when he alerted his handler that there was something wrong with boxes of breakfast cereal that had come from Peru and were headed to a private residence in Hong Kong.

When officers checked the contents, they saw the cereal had a white powder and the flakes were coated with a gray substance. When they tested the flakes and the powder, the results came back as cocaine.

The shipment contained about 44 pounds of cocaine coated corn flakes, which could have a street value of up to $2,822,400.

Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie emphasized that smugglers will hide narcotics in anything imaginable.

“The men and women at the Port of Cincinnati are committed to stopping the flow of dangerous drugs, and they continue to use their training, intuition, and strategic skills to prevent these kinds of illegitimate shipments from reaching the public,” he said.