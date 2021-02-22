February 22, 2021

Bridge in Ironton reopened

By Mark Shaffer

Published 1:48 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

The Ohio Department has reopened the Oakley Collins Memorial Bridge to traffic again.

The announcement came around 1 p.m. Monday.

ODOT had closed the bridge on Sunday evening after mild temperatures loosened up the ice on the bridge’s cables and long pieces of ice began falling onto vehicles.

