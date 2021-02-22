February 22, 2021

Charles Waddell

By Obituaries

Published 2:56 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

Charles Waddell

Charles “Chucky”, Franklin Waddell, 44, of Ironton, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Reverend Ryan Mckee officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Friends and family may visit 5–7 p.m. Wednesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

 

