Hecla Water extends boil water advisory
Hecla Water announced Monday afternoon that the boil water advisory has been extended until Friday, February 26 at 9:30 p.m. Water should be boiled for cooking, drinking and oral hygiene, but it isn’t required for cleaning.
“This extension will allow all of the bacteria sampling to be completed,” Hecla Water announced on their Facebook page. Hecla will notify customers when the boil advisory is lifted.
