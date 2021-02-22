Monday’s Boys H.S. Basketball Scores
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Division 3 Sectional Tournament
Monday’s Boys Basketball Scores
Portsmouth 68, Belpre 53
North Adams 77, Nelsonville-York 61
Minford 92, Crooksville 57
Adena 55, Rock Hill 32
Meigs 62, Wellston 51
South Point 68, Chillicothe Huntington 43
Coal Grove 66, Lynchburg-Clay 58
Zane Trace 58, Northwest 47
Portsmouth West 68, Oak Hill 41
Ironton 61, Southeastern 51
Alexander 55, River Valley 41
Piketon 57, West Union 19
Chesapeake 54, Westfall 53
Regular Season
St. Joseph 71, Symmes Valley 44
Wednesday’s Division 4 Game
Beaver Eastern at Symmes Valley
Friday’s Division 3 Games
Portsmouth at Fairland
Minford at North Adams
Meigs at Adena
Coal Grove at South Point
Ironton at Portsmouth West
Alexander at Eastern Brown
Chesapeake at Piketon
Bell gets first Cup victory as Gibbs’ team surprises again
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Christopher Bell chased down Joey Logano on the winding Daytona road course Sunday for his... read more