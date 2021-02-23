Harold Gordon Sr.

Harold James Gordon Sr., 94, of Ironton, entered eternal life on Feb. 15, 2021.

He was the son of Susan Findley and Thomas Gordon.

He married the late Betty Gordon in 1952 and they had three children.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan Gordon-Jackson (Glenn), of Southfield, Michigan, his son, Thomas Gordon (Mirjana), of Reynoldsburg, his daughter-in-law, Kathy Gordon, wife of the late Harold James Gordon (Jim) II. He is grandfather to James Gordon (Kendra), Dr. Jasmyne Jackson (Adrianna) of Boston, Massachusetts; Randeous Gordon, of Reynoldsburg; and Jessica Gordon; and several nieces and nephews.

Harold worked as a molder at the Dayton Malleable in Ironton for 47 years, retiring in 1994 from Ironton Iron as a security guard. He enjoyed coaching recreation sports, playing basketball and bowling.

A private remembrance will be held due to the coronavirus.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home.