Patricia Miller

Patricia Kay Miller, 67, of South Point, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, James Suttor.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.