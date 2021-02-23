Pointers cruise past Huntsmen in D3 sectional tournament, 68-43

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The South Point Pointers came into their sectional tournament game like a Little Ceasar’s pizza, ‘Hot n Ready.’

The Pointers limited Huntington Ross to just 2 points in the first quarter and scored 18 points of their own to set the tone for their 68-43 victory on Monday night.

Mason Kazee started the avalanche for South Point with 8 points in the first quarter and Austin Webb added 5.

Gavin Free scored the only basket for Huntington in the first quarter and his only basket of the game. The Huntsman would pick up the slack in the second quarter with 10 points as a team, but still trailed mightily at the break.

Webb scored 7 more points for the Pointers and Nakyan Turner got going as well with 7 points of his own. South Point drilled three triples in the second period and took a commanding 40-12 advantage at the half.

Luke Lewis scored 9 of his team high 11 points in the third quarter for Ross, but Turner would answer with a pair of 3-pointers for the Pointers.

South Point emptied the bench for most of the final two quarters and rested their starters for a third meeting with conference opponent Coal Grove on Friday.

Kazee led all scorers with 15 points, Webb added 14 points, and Turner tallied 13 points with 5 assists for South Point.

Webb also recorded 5 rebounds that would help add to the lengthy list of accomplishments for the senior. He surpassed 500 total rebounds in his high school career to go with his 1,000 points.

South Point will host Coal Grove on Friday in the sectional championship. The Pointers beat the Hornets in their first two matchups, but only by a combined total of three points.

Huntington 2 10 14 17 = 43

South Point 18 22 17 11 = 68

HUNTINGTON (3-18, 1-12): Gavin Free 1 0 0-2 2, Brain Hertenstein 1 0 1-2 3, Dalton Haubeil 1 0 0-0 2, Seth McCloskey 1 0 0-0 2, Wes Brown 1 0 3-6 5, Caleb Smith 2 1 2-6 9, Alan Smith 1 0 0-0 2, Jackson Stansberg 1 0 1-1 3, Luke Lewis 3 1 2-2 11, Dalton Black 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 14 2 9-19 43. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Gavin Free.

SOUTH POINT (14-4, 12-2): Jake Adams 0 0 2-4 2, Nakyan Turner 2 3 0-0 13, Erikai Jackson 0 1 0-0 3, Mason Kazee 3 2 3-4 15, Darryl Taylor 3 0 1-4 7, Austin Webb 5 1 1-2 14, Malik Pegram 1 0 0-0 2, Tanner Runyon 1 0 0-0 2, Jordan Ermalovich 1 0 0-0 2, Carmelo Sammons 0 1 1-2 4, Xander Dornon 2 0 0-2 4. Totals: 18 8 8-18 68. Rebounds: 32 (Webb 5, Ermalovich 5). Assists: 12 (Turner 5). Turnovers: 8. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.