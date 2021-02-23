Redmen fall to Adena in sectional

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKFORT — The Adena Warriors have been ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll during the regular season.

The Rock Hill Redmen understand why that happened.

Adena (20-2) hit 10 3-pointers led by Logan Bennett who scored 20 points as he made five 3-pointers and beat the Redmen 55-32 in the Division 3 sectional tournament on Monday.

Rock Hill (1-17) was led by Brayden Adams with 11 points and 2 steals. Jacob Schwab had 6 points and 5 rebounds while Owen Hankins had 5 rebounds and Brayden Malone had 4 rebounds. Noah Doddridge had 4 assists.

Bennett 8 points in the first quarter as Adena took a 14-6 lead.

Five different players scored in the second quarter as Adena built a 31-10 halftime lead.

Bennett hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points in the third quarter and Jacob Shipley had a 3-pointer and scored 5 points as the Warriors extended the lead to 56-22.

Adams 5 points and Schwab 4 to account for 9 of Rock Hill’s 12 points in the quarter.

The Redmen outscored the Warriors 10-9 in the fourth quarter as Jason Johnson had 4 points.

Rock Hill 6 4 12 10 = 32

Adena 14 17 15 9 = 55

ROCK HILL (1-17): Noah Doddridge 0 0 0-0 0, Owen Hankins 0 0 2-6 2, Caleb Murphy 1 0 0-0 2, Brayden Adams 5 0 1-2 11, Trent Williams 0 0 0-0 0, Hunter Blagg 0 0 0-0 0, Jason Johnson 2 0 0-0 4, Brayden Malone 1 0 1-2 3, Jacob Schwab 3 0 0-0 6, Lane Smith 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 14-28 4-10 32. 3-pt goals: 0-2. Rebounds: 23 (Schwab 5, Hankins 5, Malone 4). Assists: 9 (Doddridge 4). Steals: 2 (Adams 2). Blocks: 1 (Doddridge). Turnovers: 22. Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.

ADENA (20-2): Nate Throckmorton 1 1 0-0 5, Dillon McDonald 3 1 0-0 9, Jarrett Garrison 2 0 0-0 4, Garrett Britton 0 0 0-0 0, Davis Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Bennett 2 5 1-1 20, Preston Sykes 3 2 0-0 12, Branam Chessebrew 0 0 0-0 0, Cody Rawlins 0 0 0-0 0, J. Ater 0 0 0-0 0, Andrew Vickers 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Shipley 1 1 0-0 5. Totals: 12 10 1-1 55. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.