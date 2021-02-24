Jeffrey Ash

Jeffrey Eric Ash, 59, of Willow Wood, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be noon Saturday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Wilgus. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.