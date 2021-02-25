Canceled COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be today, Friday

Lawrence County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinics that were canceled last week due to bad weather have been rescheduled for today and Friday.

“We had a lot of the vaccination clinics we had to cancel last week because of the weather and we have people that are still without power and telephone service that we can’t reach,” Angela Doyle, director of nursing for the Lawrence County Health Department, said. “So, we are having clinics on Thursday and Friday to make up for the days that people missed.”

She said the clinics had been for a lot of the elderly who still need their second shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinics are at the South Point Board of Education building from 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

“We want them to come and get those vaccines because it is so important, especially for the elderly, to get the second vaccine,” she said.