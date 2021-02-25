Judy McCoy

Judy Kay “Fullerton” McCoy, 74, of Columbus, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Harbor Healthcare, Ironton.

She is survived by her husband, John H. McCoy.

There will be no services.

