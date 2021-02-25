Reds welcoming back 30 percent capacity of fans to the stadium

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are excited to welcome fans to Great American Ball Park for the 2021 season at 30 percent capacity as announced Thursday by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The Reds have made health and safety the highest priority in developing the plan that follows current CDC protocols and includes input from state and local government officials plus Reds health partners TriHealth and St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

“We are excited to welcome fans back to the ballpark to kick off the season on Opening Day,” said Phil Castellini, Reds President and Chief Operating Officer.

“We thank Governor DeWine and the officials at the City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County for their guidance and cooperation throughout the planning process.”

The 145th Reds Opening Day is Thursday, April 1, vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at 4:10 p.m.

Every step of the fan experience has been re-imagined to ensure fan safety. This includes required masks as well as social distancing at fan entry and exit, on the concourses, and around concessions and restrooms.

The Reds will use pod-style seating throughout the ballpark to safely distance fans watching the game.

Some of the health and safety measures fans should expect when visiting Great American Ball Park include:

• Masks are mandatory for all fans and should properly cover the nose and mouth, unless eating or drinking in the seats

• Socially distanced pod-style seating

• All tickets will be issued digitally via the MLB Ballpark app to allow for contactless entry

• Contactless and cashless forms of payment at concessions and merchandise stands

• New bag policy prohibiting backpacks

For the full list of safety protocols and ballpark policies, please visit reds.com/GuestGuide.