Russell Boster
Russell Boster
Russell L. Boster, 84, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, February 21, 2021 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with visitation 2–3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Vicki Washburn
Vicki Washburn Vicki Washburn, 51, of Ironton, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center-Ironton Campus. Visitation will... read more