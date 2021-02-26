Russell Boster

Russell L. Boster, 84, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, February 21, 2021 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with visitation 2–3 p.m. at the funeral home.

