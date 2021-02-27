Blankenship scored 33 but Panthers fall to Piketon in D3 sectional finals

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PIKETON — The Chesapeake Panthers need more Levi Blankenships.

Blankenship scored 33 points but it wasn’t enough as the Panthers lost 62-53 to the Piketon Redstreaks on Friday in the Division 3 sectional championship.

Blankenship had seven 3-point goals to go with field goals and 2-for-2 foul shooting for the Panthers (8-13).

Piketon (16-5) was led by Chris Chandler with 22 points as he hit six 3-pointers.

Chandler hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points while Kyden Potts added 4 more as Piketon took a 15-8 first quarter lead. Blankenship hit a pair of trifectas for the Panthers.

Chandler made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the second quarter as the lead went to 28-20 at the break. Blankenship hit another pair of treys while Caleb Schneider, Travis Grim and Ben Bragg all had baskets for Chesapeake.

Levi Gullion was 5-of-6 from the foul line and Chandler hit a 3-pointer and got 5 points in the third quarter as the lead went to 45-35. Blankenship had 7 points and Dannie Maynard scored 6 points including 4-of-4 at the foul line.

Blankenship scored 16 of Chesapeake’s 18 points in the fourth quarter including two more 3-pointers, but Piketon got a 3-pointers from Brady Fuller, Shane Leedy went 6-of-8 at the foul line and Tra Swayne had 4 points including 2-for-2 at the foul line.

Chesapeake 8 12 15 18 = 53

Piketon 15 13 17 17 = 62

CHESAPEAKE (8-13): Caleb Schneider 2 0 0-0 4, Travis Grim 1 0 0-0 2, Nathan Cox 1 0 0-0 2, Levi Blankenship 5 7 2-2 33, Dannie Maynard 1 0 4-4 6, Camron Shockley 0 0 0-0 0, J.D. Daniels 0 0 0-0 0, Austin Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Ben Bragg 3 0 0-0 6, Jacob Lemley 0 0 0-0 0, Zach Stepp 0 0 0-0 0, Braxton Oldaker 0 0 0-0 0, Carter Collins 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 7 6-6 53. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Maynard, Schneider.

PIKETON (16-5): Levi Gullion 2 0 5-9 9, Shane Leedy 1 0 6-8 8, Brady Fuller 1 2 0-3 8, Tra Swayne 3 0 2-2 8, Sawyer Pendleton 0 0 0-0 0, Kyden Potts 3 0 1-2 7, Chris Chandler 1 6 2-4 22. Totals: 11 8 16-28 62. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.