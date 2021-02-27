Dragons rout Trojans for D3 sectional title

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Someone call the Rome Fire Department! Clayton Thomas is on fire!

The senior guard netted five 3-pointers in the first quarter alone for the no. 1 seed Fairland Dragons on his way to a game high 27 points in their 85-47 win over no. 16 seed Portsmouth (8-12) in the sectional championship on Friday night.

The hot shot Dragons shot an astounding 12-of-17 from the field in the first quarter as they darted out to a 30-12 advantage through the first quarter. Thomas scored 15 points, all from deep while only missing two shots.

Drew Roe drained two 3-pointers for the Trojans in the second and Amare Johnson added 5 points, but their hole got deeper.

Aiden Porter took over in the second for Fairland with 6 points as the Dragon lead grew to 52-25 at the half.

Porter finished with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists to almost grab a triple-double.

Jacob Polcyn also scored 11 points for Fairland and grabbed 5 rebounds.

Nathan Speed, Fairland Dragons’ head coach, turned to his bench for the second half and got some tournament experience for his underclassmen that will be filling numerous roles next season with four starters graduating.

Fairland (18-4) will now host North Adams at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the district semifinals.

Portsmouth 12 13 9 13 = 47

Fairland 30 22 17 16 = 84

PORTSMOUTH (8-12): Amare Johnson 1-3 1-3 0-0 5, Drew Roe 1-3 2-3 0-0 8, Dariyonne Bryant 3-9 0-2 0-0 6, Chris Duff 0-0 0-3 0-0 0, Daewin Spence 0-0 0-1 0-0 0, Donovan Carr 3-7 0-3 0-0 6, Michael Duncan 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Miles Shipp 1-4 0-0 0-2 2, Dante Hamrick 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Devin Lattimore 1-6 0-0 0-0 2, Tyler Duncan 0-0 1-3 0-0 3, DeAndre Berry 3-4 2-7 12, Levaugh Cobb 0-0 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 20-52 0-2 47. 3-pt goals: 7-26. Rebounds: 15 (Carr 4, Roe 3, Bryant 3, Shipp 3). Assists: 1 (Shipp). Turnovers: 5. Fouls: 2. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (18-4): Jacob Polcyn 3-5 1-1 2-2 11, Aiden Porter 8-12 1-6 0-0 19, Gavin Hunt 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Clayton Thomas 3-4 7-12 0-0 27, J.D. Thacker 2-4 0-1 0-0 4, Jordan Williams 2-4 0-0 1-1 5, Zander Schmidt 1-1 1-1 0-0 5, Zach Tooley 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Brycen Hunt 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Chase Allen 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Nate Thacker 0-0 2-2 0-0 6, Steeler Leep 2-2 0-0 0-0 4, Peyton Jackson 1-1 0-1 -0 2, Will Davis 1-1 0-0 0-0 2. Totals: 35-58 3-3 84. 3-pt goals: 12-24. Rebounds: 38 (Williams 8, Porter 7, Thomas 6, Polcyn 5, Schmidt 5). Assists: 20 (Porter 7, Thomas 4, G. Hunt 3, Williams 3). Steals: 2. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.