Donations sought for shoe drive

The members of District 24 of the Order of the Eastern Star are finishing a shoe drive and would appreciate all donations of gently worn used and new shoes.

Some of the donated shoes are available at Nancy’s Nook, located at 106 N. Third St. in Ironton. This shop was established in late 2016 to raise money to benefit Harvest for the Hungry food pantry.

The rest of the shoes will go to Funds2Orgs and will be used to support small business owners in countries around the world.

For the next two weeks, people may drop off shoes at Nancy’s Nook on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. They may also leave them (in plastic bags or boxes) by the garage door at 1751 Kevin St. or call Lois Terkhorn at 740-646-4188 to arrange for pickup of donations.

Terkhorn asked people to please search closets for nice shoes that they aren’t needed anymore and says all types of shoes can find a new life and help others after they are donated.

Shoes sought are those that are gently worn, used or new. Please do not donate those that are extremely worn, have holes, tears or broken heels, dirty, mismatched or single shoes.

Funds2Orgs collects shoes by the thousands and sells them to microenterpise partners around the world for a low price. Repurposed clothing can help developing and impoverished nations like Haiti, where those can selling the shoes can be lifted out of poverty while providing affordable clothing to people there.