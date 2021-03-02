ACTC to host fifth annual Young Men’s Conference

ASHLAND, Ky. — ACTC’s Young Men’s Conference will be held virtually from 9:15 a.m.- noon. Friday, March 19.

Participants will be eligible to win large prizes such as airpods, a big screen tv, and other electronics. All participants will receive a T-shirt.

“The committee and I are excited for year five of the Young Men’s Conference. Sadly, we had to cancel the 2020 event the day before the event due to COVID-19. The event was scheduled for Friday, March 13. Little did we know that would be the last day that schools would meet for a very long time,” says Chrisha Spears, event organizer.

“This year we are offering a virtual conference and invite all boys grades 8-12 to participate in the event. This free event will provide inspiration and motivation and mostly importantly fun, during a time when our youth need more encouragement than ever,” she added.

Scott Hill, King’s Daughters Executive Director-Community Engagement, says, “I am super excited to share five keys to success I have learned with my experience and education. I plan to have fun motivating these young men to succeed while juggling and spinning basketballs!”

Hill has spoken at each Young Men’s Conference since the first event.

Other speakers for this year’s event will be K.D. Wilson, Wes Thompson and Jeremy Holbrook.

Event sponsors include Marathon Petroleum Corporation, King’s Daughters, Community Trust Bank, City National Bank, Vesuvius USA, and more. Anyone wishing to sponsor can contact chrisha.spears@kctcs.edu.

To register for the event, please complete the online registration form at https://form.jotform.com/210043396115143